TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

North Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Scrimmage: Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Olivet Nazarene JV at Danville Area Community College, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

Prep Girls Basketball

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Football

Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

World Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

