TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
North Putnam at North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Scrimmage: Crawfordsville at Covington, 5 p.m.
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Olivet Nazarene JV at Danville Area Community College, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
Prep Girls Basketball
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 4: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
New York Islanders at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Football
Central Michigan at Northern Illinois, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
World Series, Game 5: Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies, FOX, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.