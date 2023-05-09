TODAY
Prep Baseball
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Benton Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Meet: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Clinton Prairie at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Putnam at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Kankakee Community College, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Region 24 Tournament: Danville Area Community College vs. Illinois Central, noon
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Meet: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame at Urbana at Peoria Richwoods, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Baseball
Heritage at Salt Fork, WITY-AN 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St .Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, TNT, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Maryland, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Miami Heat at New York Knicks, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers, ESPN, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
