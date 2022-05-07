TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

North Putnam at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman doubleheader 9 a.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville at Casey-Westfield Round-Robin, 9 a.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament: Salt Fork vs. TBD, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Normal University High Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington and Seeger at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, noon

SUNDAY

College Softball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. Illinois Central College, 10 a.m.

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. Spoon River College or Parkland College, TBD

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Terre Haute South at Covington, 4 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Harrison Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Chrisman at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.

Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby Prep, USA, 11 a.m.

Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix, ABC, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC, Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, TBS, Bally Sports Midwest, 3:30 p.m.

United States Football League

Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers, NBC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

