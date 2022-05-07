TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
North Putnam at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman doubleheader 9 a.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Lexington at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington Invitational, 8 a.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville at Casey-Westfield Round-Robin, 9 a.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at Crawfordsville, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament: Salt Fork vs. TBD, 10 a.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Normal University High Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington and Seeger at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, noon
SUNDAY
College Softball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. Illinois Central College, 10 a.m.
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. Spoon River College or Parkland College, TBD
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Terre Haute South at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Harrison Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Peoria High, 3:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Winter Park: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Mahindra ROXOR 200, WDAN-AM 1490, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Purdue at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
College Softball
Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby Prep, USA, 11 a.m.
Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, FS1, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
New Jersey Generals vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, Peacock, 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix, ABC, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
College Softball
Penn State at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, NBC, Peacock, 10:30 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 4: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, TBS, Bally Sports Midwest, 3:30 p.m.
United States Football League
Houston Gamblers vs. New Orleans Breakers, NBC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
