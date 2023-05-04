TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Westville, 4:15 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at North Putnam, 3:30 p.m.
Attica and Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Normal Community at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central vs. Greencastle at North Montgomery, 4 p.m.
Lafayette McCutcheon at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Watseka, 4 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington Purple Raider Relays, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Banks of the Wabash Meet: Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 3:45 p.m.
Vermilion Valley Conference Meet: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at Watseka, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Cissna Park at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Oakwood at St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Hanwa Lifeplus International Crown, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, Marquee Sports Network, noon
Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs, TNT, 6 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Softball
Maryland at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Hanwa Lifeplus International Crown, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Oaks Day, USA, noon
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, Apple+, 5:30 p.m.
Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
