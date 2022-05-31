TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Harrison Hills Golf Course, 8 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Legion Baseball
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Men's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Morocco, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
