TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Harrison Hills Golf Course, 8 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Baseball

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals: Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open: quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes or New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer

International Friendly: United States vs. Morocco, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you