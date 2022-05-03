TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Champaign Judah Christian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Champaign Central at Danville, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.

Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paris Invitational, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paris Invitational, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 3 p.m.

Men's College Golf

Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Boys Golf

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Prep Girls Tennis

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Playoff, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

