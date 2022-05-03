TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Champaign Judah Christian at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Champaign Central at Danville, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 4 p.m.
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana University High, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paris Invitational, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Attica and Riverton Parke at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Schlarman Academy at Paris Invitational, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lake Land College, 3 p.m.
Men's College Golf
Danville Area Community College at NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Boys Golf
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
North Vermillion at Riverton Parke, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Prep Girls Tennis
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Playoff, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
