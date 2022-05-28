TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, noon
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship: Danville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Lincoln at Danville Post 210 Speakers, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Riverton Parke, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, noon
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Western Boone, noon
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional Championship: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 11 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament, Game 9: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 10: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 11: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 12: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open: third round, NBC, 10 a.m.
United States Football League
New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, USA, 11 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
IndyCar: Indy 500, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7 (If Necessary): Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
United States Football League
Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FOX, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Noon
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open: Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
