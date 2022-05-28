TODAY

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Lafayette Jefferson, noon

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 3A Regional Championship: Danville vs. Mahomet-Seymour, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Legion Baseball

Lincoln at Danville Post 210 Speakers, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Riverton Parke, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, noon

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Western Boone, noon

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional Championship: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke, 11 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament, Game 9: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Game 10: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Game 11: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Game 12: Teams TBA, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, CBS, 4:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.

Tennis

French Open: third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open: third round, NBC, 10 a.m.

United States Football League

New Jersey Generals vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, USA, 11 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky, ABC, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

IndyCar: Indy 500, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, FOX, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7 (If Necessary): Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

United States Football League

Birmingham Stallions vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FOX, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, Noon

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open: Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open: Round of 16, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

