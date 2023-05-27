TODAY

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 10 a.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke, noon

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, noon

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal: Iowa vs. Indiana or Michigan, Big Ten Network,9 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, Noon

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Quarterfinals, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6:Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5:Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 7 p.m.

United States Football League

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FS1, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ABC, 6:30 a.m.

Indy 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Final Day, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.

United States Football League

Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 7 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, early rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video