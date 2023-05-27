TODAY
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 10 a.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Riverton Parke, noon
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, noon
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal: Iowa vs. Indiana or Michigan, Big Ten Network,9 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, GOLF, Noon
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Quarterfinals, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6:Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5:Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 7 p.m.
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia Stars vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, FS1, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Monaco Grand Prix, ABC, 6:30 a.m.
Indy 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600, WHRK-FM 94.9, FOX, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Final Day, GOLF, 5:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.
United States Football League
Houston Gamblers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan Panthers vs. New Jersey Generals, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream, NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, FS1, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, early rounds, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, early rounds, NBC, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.