TODAY
Prep Baseball
IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Meet preliminaries: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Division II World Series in Spartanburg, S.C.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Meet preliminaries: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon
College Softball
NJCAA Division II World Series in Spartanburg, S.C.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Day 2, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, ESPN, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Day 2, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, Apple +, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
