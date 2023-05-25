TODAY

Prep Baseball

IHSAA Class 1A Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at North Putnam, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Meet preliminaries: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Division II World Series in Spartanburg, S.C.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Meet preliminaries: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, noon

College Softball

NJCAA Division II World Series in Spartanburg, S.C.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Day 2, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars, ESPN, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Golf

Champions Tour: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Bank Of Hope Match Play, Day 2, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, Apple +, 5:30 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Guardians, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

