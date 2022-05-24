TODAY
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m. (Turkey Run GC)
South Vermillion at Covington, 3:45 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Seeger or Delphi vs. Western Boone, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Series: Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson Regional, 5 p.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Oxford, Ala.: Danville Area Community College vs. Murray State (Okla.), 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional: Armstrong-Potomac vs.Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Bloomington, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic or North Vermillion vs. Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville vs. Champaign Central, 4:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Southmont Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Attica or Riverton Parke vs. Covington or Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Oxford, Ala.: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: first round, TENNIS, 4 a,.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Baseball
Big Ten Tournament, Game 1: Iowa vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 2: Rutgers vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 3: Maryland vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament, Game 4: Illinois vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Match Play, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Playoffs: Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
