TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Covington, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Decatur St. Teresa vs. Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional Championship: Westville vs. Unity, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Champaign St. Thomas More, Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Paris, Schlarman Academy, Urbana and Urbana University High at Danville Sectional

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6 Championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Seeger vs. Delphi, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

Maryland at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon

Indiana at Iowa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon

Horse Racing

Preakness Prep, CNBC, 1 p.m.

Preakness Stakes, NBC, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 7 p.m.

United States Football League

Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, noon

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, NBC, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, final round, ESPN,9 a.m.

PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Peacock, 10:30 a.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 8 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

French Open, first round, NBC, noon

United States Football League

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers, FS1, 11 a.m.

Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, ABC, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

