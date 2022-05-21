TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Covington, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Cissna Park, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Decatur St. Teresa vs. Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional Championship: Westville vs. Unity, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Champaign St. Thomas More, Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Paris, Schlarman Academy, Urbana and Urbana University High at Danville Sectional
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6 Championship: teams TBD, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Finals: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 2A Southmont Sectional: Seeger vs. Delphi, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: SRS Distribution, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: All-Star Race Qualifying, FS1, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
Maryland at Purdue, Big Ten Network, noon
Indiana at Iowa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon
Horse Racing
Preakness Prep, CNBC, 1 p.m.
Preakness Stakes, NBC, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, noon
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 7 p.m.
United States Football League
Tampa Bay Bandits vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, noon
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, NBC, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, final round, ESPN,9 a.m.
PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Peacock, 10:30 a.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks, TNT, 8 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, first round, NBC, noon
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. New Orleans Breakers, FS1, 11 a.m.
Houston Gamblers vs. New Jersey Generals, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics, ABC, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, first round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.