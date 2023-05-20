TODAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Oakwood, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. St. Anne, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Decatur St. Teresa vs. Salt Fork, 1 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Benton Central vs. Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field Charleston, 10 a.m.
SUNDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Riverton Parke, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 5:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon
Horse Racing
Preakness Stakes, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
Major League Soccer
St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 7 p.m.
USFL Football
Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Indy 500 Qualifying, NBC, 3 p.m.
NASCAR: All-Star Open, FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 2 p.m.
USFL Football
New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars, FS1, 11 a.m.
New Jersey Gamblers vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, ESPN, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.