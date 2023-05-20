TODAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Oakwood, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. St. Anne, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Decatur St. Teresa vs. Salt Fork, 1 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: Benton Central vs. Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area and Salt Fork at O'Brien Field Charleston, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Clinton Prairie at Seeger, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional: Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Riverton Parke, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 5:30 p.m.

Auto Racing

Indy Car: Indy 500 qualifying, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship, third round, CBS, noon

Horse Racing

Preakness Stakes, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.

Major League Soccer

St. Louis City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ABC, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 7 p.m.

USFL Football

Pittsburgh Maulers at Memphis Showboats, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Indy 500 Qualifying, NBC, 3 p.m.

NASCAR: All-Star Open, FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Championship, final round, CBS, noon

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 2 p.m.

USFL Football

New Orleans Breakers at Philadelphia Stars, FS1, 11 a.m.

New Jersey Gamblers vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury, ESPN, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians, NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers, TNT, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

