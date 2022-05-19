TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.

Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

Delphi at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional: Clifton Central vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Monticello vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.

Seeger at South Newton, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6: Benton Central or Fountain Central vs. Attica, 3:30 p.m.

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6: Covington vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, Quincy and Springfield High at O'Fallon Sectional, 1 p.m.

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 1A State Preliminaries: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

College Golf

NJCAA Division II National Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

FRIDAY

Prep Boys Golf

Covington at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional Championship: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Champaign St. Thomas More, Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Paris, Schlarman Academy, Urbana and Urbana University High at Danville Sectional

Prep Girls Tennis

IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6 Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Fisher, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Tri-Point, Watseka and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional. 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 3A State Preliminaries: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD

College Golf

NJCAA Division II National Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft Combine, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft Combine, ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.

Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

