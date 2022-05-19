TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.
Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
Delphi at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional: Clifton Central vs. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Monticello vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Terre Haute North at Covington, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Covington at Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Seeger at South Newton, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6: Benton Central or Fountain Central vs. Attica, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6: Covington vs. Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, Quincy and Springfield High at O'Fallon Sectional, 1 p.m.
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Preliminaries: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
College Golf
NJCAA Division II National Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Golf
Covington at Parke Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional Championship: teams TBD, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Champaign St. Thomas More, Charleston, Mahomet-Seymour, Paris, Schlarman Academy, Urbana and Urbana University High at Danville Sectional
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional 6 Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign St. Thomas More, Clifton Central, Fisher, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne, Tri-Point, Watseka and Westville at St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional. 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Preliminaries: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. TBD
College Golf
NJCAA Division II National Tournament: Danville Area Community College at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft Combine, ESPNEWS, 2 p.m.
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 2: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 200, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft Combine, ESPNEWS, 1 p.m.
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.