TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Charleston at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at Terre Haute North, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Delphi, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Oakwood vs. Westville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Heritage or Villa Grove vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Benton Central at Covington, 3:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Attica vs. Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional: Covington vs. Benton Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Meet preliminaries: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, 10 a.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Benton Central at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Bethesda Christian at Covington, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at West Lafayette Harrison, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Parke Heritage at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
IHSAA Fountain Central Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Academy, Champaign Judah Christian, Champaign St. Thomas More, Fisher, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Shiloh, St. Joseph-Ogden, Urbana University High and Villa Grove at Westville Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 3A State Meet preliminaries: Danville at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, noon
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Oakwood vs. Westville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, first round, ESPN, noon
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 2: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional Championship: Milford/Cissna Park vs. Salt Fork, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Championship, second round, ESPN, noon
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
