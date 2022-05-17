TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Regional: Danville vs. Champaign Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Salt Fork vs. Macon Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Westville vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Villa Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Twin Lakes at Seeger, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Vincennes University, 10 a.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, YouTube, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 8 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.