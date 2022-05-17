TODAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and South Vermillion at Seeger, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Champaign Central Regional: Danville vs. Champaign Central, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Seeger at Attica, 3:30 p.m.

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional: Hoopeston Area vs. Kankakee Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Salt Fork vs. Macon Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Westville vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Villa Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Carroll (Flora), Covington, Delphi, Fountain Central, Frontier, North Vermillion, North White, Seeger, Tri-County and Twin Lakes at Benton Central Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Twin Lakes at Seeger, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

NJCAA Region 24 Tournament in Normal: Danville Area Community College vs. Vincennes University, 10 a.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals: Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 1: St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, YouTube, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, TNT, 8 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm, Marquee Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

