TODAY

Prep Baseball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Milford, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central and Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville vs. Normal West, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSAA State Series: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge or Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Decatur St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Teutopolis Regional: Westville vs. Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Danville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield at Edwardsville Sectional, 1 p.m.

College Baseball

Region 24 Tournament.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

