TODAY
Prep Baseball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Seeger, 3:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Bethesda Christian, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. Milford, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Armstrong-Potomac vs. Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central and Seeger at South Vermillion, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional: Danville vs. Normal West, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Series: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, North Vermillion and Seeger at Twin Lakes Sectional, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge or Fisher vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman vs. Decatur St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Twin Lakes, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Teutopolis Regional: Westville vs. Teutopolis, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Danville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield at Edwardsville Sectional, 1 p.m.
College Baseball
Region 24 Tournament.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft Lottery, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Western Conference Finals, Game 1: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets, ESPN, 7:40 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, TBS, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
