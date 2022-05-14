TODAY

Prep Baseball

Cissna Park at Schlarman, 10 a.m.

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Champaign Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Tri-County at Seeger, 10 a.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Tuscola at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Big 12 Conference Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 1: St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 2: St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Softball

NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 3 (if necessary): St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Danville at Peoria High, 3:15 p.m.

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional: Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington and Southmont at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)

Prep Softball

Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.

Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional: Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Westville at Honor Roll Meet

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Honor Roll Meet

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Tournament finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Minnesota at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Big Ten Championship, Big Ten Network, noon

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 4 pm.

Major League Baseball

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

United States Football League

New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals, FOX, 2 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Nebraska at Illinois, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, CBS, noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

