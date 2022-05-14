TODAY
Prep Baseball
Cissna Park at Schlarman, 10 a.m.
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Champaign Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Tri-County at Seeger, 10 a.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Tuscola at Salt Fork, 10 a.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Big 12 Conference Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament preliminaries: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 1: St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 2: St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Softball
NJCAA Central District B Championship, game 3 (if necessary): St. Louis Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Peoria High, 3:15 p.m.
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional: Hoopeston Area at Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Cissna Park Regional: Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Champaign Judah Christian at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington and Southmont at Attica, 3:30 p.m. (Harrison Hills GC)
Prep Softball
Attica at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
North Vermillion at Covington, 4 p.m.
Fountain Central at South Newton, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Bishop McNamara Regional: Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Monticello Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Pana, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Villa Grove Regional: Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Salt Fork and Westville at Honor Roll Meet
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at Honor Roll Meet
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Tournament finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Heart of America 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
College Baseball
Minnesota at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Big Ten Championship, Big Ten Network, noon
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 4 pm.
Major League Baseball
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers vs. New Jersey Generals, FOX, 2 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, NBA TV, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Nebraska at Illinois, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, CBS, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
Birmingham Stallions vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m.
Pittsburgh Maulers vs. Houston Gamblers, FOX, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
