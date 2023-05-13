TODAY

Prep Baseball

Oakwood at Champaign Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 10 a.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, doubleheader, 11 a.m.

Prep Softball

Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Salt Fork at Tuscola, 10 a.m.

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Big 12 Tennis Championship, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Shelbyville, 9:30 a.m.

College Softball

NJCAA Division II District B Championship, best-of-three series: Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, doubleheader, noon

SUNDAY

College Softball

NJCAA Division II District B Championship, if necessary game: Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, noon

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at North Vermillion 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional: Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Sullivan Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 2A Sullivan Regional: Oakwood at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Attica and Covington at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet, 5 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children's 200, FOX, 12:30 p.m.

Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix at Indy, NBC, 2:30 p.m.

College Softball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, ESPN, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, USA, 11:30 a.m.

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.

XFL Football

Championship: Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders, ABC, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Goodyear 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, Noon

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.

United States Football League

New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m. 

Memphis Showboats vs. New Orleans Breakers, FOX, 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Softball

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

