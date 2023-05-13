TODAY
Prep Baseball
Oakwood at Champaign Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Schlarman Academy at Cissna Park, 10 a.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, doubleheader, 11 a.m.
Prep Softball
Parke Heritage at Fountain Central, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Salt Fork at Tuscola, 10 a.m.
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Big 12 Tennis Championship, 8 a.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Meet preliminaries: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 8 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Shelbyville, 9:30 a.m.
College Softball
NJCAA Division II District B Championship, best-of-three series: Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, doubleheader, noon
SUNDAY
College Softball
NJCAA Division II District B Championship, if necessary game: Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, noon
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at North Vermillion 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional: Hoopeston Area at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Schlarman Academy at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional: Iroquois West at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Sullivan Regional: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Sullivan Regional: Oakwood at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional: Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
South Newton at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Attica and Covington at Southmont, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Wabash River Conference Meet finals: Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet, 5 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Shriners Children's 200, FOX, 12:30 p.m.
Indy Car: GMR Grand Prix at Indy, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, ESPN, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers, USA, 11:30 a.m.
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 3 p.m.
XFL Football
Championship: Arlington Renegades vs. D.C. Defenders, ABC, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series: Goodyear 500, WHRK-FM 94.9, FS1, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, Noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
United States Football League
New Jersey Generals vs. Philadelphia Stars, NBC, 11 a.m.
Memphis Showboats vs. New Orleans Breakers, FOX, 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Softball
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.