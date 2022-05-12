TODAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.
Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 4 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at Attica, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County, 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Milford/Cissna Park and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Pekin, Quincy and Springfield High at Danville Sectional, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Lincoln Trail College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Big 12 Conference Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Academy, Champaign Judah Christian, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County, Urbana University, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork Sectional, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Schedule Release, NFL Network, FS1, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Playoff, Game 6: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, TNT, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Baseball
Indiana State at Southern Illinois, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Apple+, 8:30 p.m.
United States Football League
Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, USA, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
