TODAY

Prep Baseball

North Vermillion at Seeger, 3:45 p.m.

Fountain Central at Clinton Prairie, 4 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Faith Christian at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at Attica, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Tri-County, 4 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Normal Community, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Mahomet-Seymour at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:45 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Milford/Cissna Park and Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Pekin, Quincy and Springfield High at Danville Sectional, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Lincoln Trail College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Kankakee Bishop McNamara at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Fountain Central at North Montgomery, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Peoria Richwoods at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 5 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Big 12 Conference Tournament: Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Bloomington, 1 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Champaign Academy, Champaign Judah Christian, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Milford/Cissna Park, Oakwood, Schlarman Academy, St. Joseph-Ogden, Tri-County, Urbana University, Watseka and Westville at Salt Fork Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Schedule Release, NFL Network, FS1, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Playoff, Game 6: Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, TNT, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Baseball

Indiana State at Southern Illinois, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Illinois, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

New York Yankees at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks, Apple+, 8:30 p.m.

United States Football League

Michigan Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, USA, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

