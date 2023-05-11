TODAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Tri-County at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Benton Central, 3:45 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Schlarman Academy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Wabash River Conference Meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Champaign Centennial, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, O'Fallon, Quincy and Springfield at Bloomington Sectional, 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Buckley Christ Lutheran, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Milford/Cissna Park, Momence, Oakwood, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Shiloh, St. Anne, St. Joseph-Ogden, Watseka and Westville at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sectional, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at South Vermillion, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at South Vermillion, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
North Montgomery at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Crawfordsville at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Big 12 Tennis Championship, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa or Maryland vs, Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois or Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, first round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns, ESPN, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 5: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 4: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken, TNT, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Buckle Up South Carolina 200, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: Cognizant Founders Cup, second round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, Apple +, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.