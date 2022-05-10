TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Harrison Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at South Putnam, 4 p.m.
Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.
Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Prep Softball
Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.
Marshall at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods at Urbana, 4 p.m.
Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Playoff, Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
