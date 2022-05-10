TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

Danville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bi-County Tournament: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Harrison Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Normal West at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Watseka at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Urbana at Danville, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at South Putnam, 4 p.m.

Southmont at Covington, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.

Armstrong-Potomac at Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Prep Softball

Banks of the Wabash Tournament: North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 pm.

Marshall at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods at Urbana, 4 p.m.

Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest PLUS, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Playoff, Game 5: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild, Bally Sports Midwest, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

