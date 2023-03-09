TODAY
No Local sports scheduled
FRIDAY
College Softball
Midwest JUCO Bash: Danville Area Community College vs. Des Moines Area Community College, 11 a.m.
Midwest JUCO Bash: Danville Area Community College vs. Indian Hills Community College, 1 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A semifinal: Waterloo Gibault Catholic vs. Bloomington Cornerstone Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A semifinal: Tuscola vs. Scales Mound, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Teutopolis vs. DePaul College Prep, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Rockridge vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Third Place, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Third Place, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8:45 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs Michigan, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Xavier, FS1, 6 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota or Nebraska vs. Maryland, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: St. Ignatius vs. Simeon, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Metamora vs. East St. Louis, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Winnetka New Trier vs. Benet Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Downers Grove vs. Moline, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A Third Place, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Third Place, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8:45 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers or Michigan vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State or Iowa vs. Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Penn State or Illinois vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland, Minnesota or Nebraska vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.