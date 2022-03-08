TODAY
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College vs. Northampton Community College, 12:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at West Lafayette Lambert Invitational, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at West Lafayette Lambert Invitational, 5 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College vs. Lackawanna College, 9 a.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College vs. Catholic University JV, 1 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Women’s College Basketball
Horizon League Championship: IUPUI vs. Cleveland State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.
National Hockey League
Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
