TODAY

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College vs. Northampton Community College, 12:30 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at St. Louis Community College, doubleheader, 2 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Peoria Rivermen at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at West Lafayette Lambert Invitational, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at West Lafayette Lambert Invitational, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College vs. Lackawanna College, 9 a.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Danville Area Community College vs. Catholic University JV, 1 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Women’s College Basketball

Horizon League Championship: IUPUI vs. Cleveland State, ESPNU, 11 a.m.

National Hockey League

Ottawa Senators at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Xavier, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. St. John's, FS1, 6 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Detroit Pistons, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you