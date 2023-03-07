TODAY

No Local sports scheduled

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Phoenix Coyotes, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men's College Basketball

Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Canada National Team at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

