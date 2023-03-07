TODAY
No Local sports scheduled
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Phoenix Coyotes, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, FS1, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Canada National Team at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Detroit Red Wings, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
