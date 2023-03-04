TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional at Fountain Central: North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 9 a.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Championship at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Championship at Fountain Central: 7 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Seeger at West Lafayette Invite, 8 a.m.

Oakwood, Salt Fork, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charleston Indoor Invitational, 9 a.m.

Danville at Centennial Invite, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at West Lafayette Invite, 8 a.m.

Danville at Centennial, Invite, 5 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSA Class 1A Championship: Okawville vs. Christopher, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A Championship: Byron vs. Breese Mater Dei, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Championship:, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 4A Championship, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Ohio State at Michigan State, ESPN, 11 a.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Butler at Xavier, FS1, 6 p.m.

Creighton at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's Championship, final round, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Combine, NFL Network, Noon

National Hockey League

Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.

XFL Football

Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Indy Car: St. Petersburg Indy, NBC, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Maryland at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11:30 a.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, ESPN, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Big Ten Championships, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

National Football League

NFL Combine, NFL Network, noon

XFL Football

St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX, noon

Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX, 3 p.m.

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

National Hockey League

Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

