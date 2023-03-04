TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional at Fountain Central: North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 9 a.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional Championship at Delphi, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional Championship at Fountain Central: 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at West Lafayette Invite, 8 a.m.
Oakwood, Salt Fork, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Charleston Indoor Invitational, 9 a.m.
Danville at Centennial Invite, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at West Lafayette Invite, 8 a.m.
Danville at Centennial, Invite, 5 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Championship: Okawville vs. Christopher, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Championship: Byron vs. Breese Mater Dei, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Championship:, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A Championship, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Ohio State at Michigan State, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 6 p.m.
Creighton at DePaul, FS1, 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, second round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's Championship, final round, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine, NFL Network, Noon
National Hockey League
Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
XFL Football
Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers, FX, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, ESPN, 8:55 a.m.
Indy Car: St. Petersburg Indy, NBC, 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Maryland at Penn State, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Purdue, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FOX, 11:30 a.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship, CBS, 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Iowa, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Northwestern at Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, ESPN, 4 p.m.
College Wrestling
Big Ten Championships, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Cologuard Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine, NFL Network, noon
XFL Football
St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders, FX, noon
Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades, FX, 3 p.m.
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
National Hockey League
Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
