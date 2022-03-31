TODAY
Prep Baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Urbana University High, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Centennial at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Preseason Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Preseason Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)
Rantoul Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul Tournament: Danville vs. Herscher, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
NIT Tournament Championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.
College Slam Dunk and 3-point championships, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men’s College Basketball
Reese's College All-Star Game, CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Louisville vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Semifinals: Connecticut vs. Stanford, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Big Ten Team Championships, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Michigan at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
