TODAY

Prep Baseball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Fountain Central at Faith Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Urbana University High, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Centennial at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Preseason Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda Preseason Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Schlarman Academy at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Westville, 4:30 p.m. (non-conference)

Rantoul Tournament: Hoopeston Area vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul Tournament: Danville vs. Herscher, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Quad-City Storm at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

NIT Tournament Championship: Xavier vs. Texas A&M, ESPN, 6 p.m.

College Slam Dunk and 3-point championships, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Reese's College All-Star Game, CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Semifinal: Louisville vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Semifinals: Connecticut vs. Stanford, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Big Ten Team Championships, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: The Chevron Championship, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Clippers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers, Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

