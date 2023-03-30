TODAY

Prep Baseball

Fisher at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Urbana University High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Kishwaukee Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Mahomet-Seymour at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Hoopeston Area at Rantoul Tournament

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Softball

Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

College Slam Dunk and 3-point contest, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NIT Championship: North Texas vs. Utah Valley or UAB, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Paris at Schlarman Academy, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Final Four: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Final Four: Iowa vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades, FX, 6 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

