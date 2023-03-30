TODAY
Prep Baseball
Fisher at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Urbana University High at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Salt Fork at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Kishwaukee Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Mahomet-Seymour at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Danville and Hoopeston Area at Rantoul Tournament
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Softball
Rantoul at Armstrong-Potomac, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
College Slam Dunk and 3-point contest, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
NIT Championship: North Texas vs. Utah Valley or UAB, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, first round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, first round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Paris at Schlarman Academy, WITY-AM 980, WITY-FM 99.5, 4:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Final Four: LSU vs. Virginia Tech, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Final Four: Iowa vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open, second round, GOLF, 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour: DIO Implant LA Open, second round, GOLF, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades, FX, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.