TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Penn State at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis: Illinois vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. College of Lake County, noon, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Danville Area Community College vs. Glen Oaks Community College, 2 p.m., in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Carroll (Flora), 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Danville Sectional Championship: teams TBD, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Purdue Invitational, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Purdue Invitational, 4 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Evansville Thunderbolts at Vermilion County Bobcats, 7 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
Michigan State at Ohio State, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, FS1, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Illinois State vs. Indiana State, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Michigan, FS1, 8 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Valparaiso vs. Evansville, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Minnesota vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Illinois vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, first round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship, second round, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 6 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Faith Christian vs. North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State or Indiana State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Loyola (Chicago) vs. Bradley, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Missouri State vs. Evansville or Valparaiso, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Drake vs. Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Purdue or Michigan State vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 10:30 a.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Maryland vs. TBA, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Minnesota or Northwestern vs. Iowa, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Women's Tournament: Michigan vs. TBA, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, second round, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship, third round, GOLF, 10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, ESPN, 6:45 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine: Running backs, offensive line and special teams, NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
