Prep Baseball

Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Danville at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Charleston at Danville, 4 p.m.

Fisher at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

North Vermillion at South Putnam, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac Deland-Weldon, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

College Baseball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

Prep Baseball

Champaign St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Prep Basketball

McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

McDonald’s All-American Girls Game, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

NIT Tournament Semifinal: Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NIT Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Washington State, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

