Prep Baseball
Hoopeston Area at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Danville at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Charleston at Danville, 4 p.m.
Fisher at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
North Vermillion at South Putnam, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Urbana, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac Deland-Weldon, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
College Baseball
Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois Central College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Prep Baseball
Champaign St. Thomas More at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Fisher at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
Prep Basketball
McDonald’s All-American Boys Game, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
McDonald’s All-American Girls Game, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
NIT Tournament Semifinal: Xavier vs. St. Bonaventure, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NIT Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Washington State, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Vancouver Canucks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
