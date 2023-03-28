TODAY

Prep Baseball

Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

St, Thomas More at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

South Putnam at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood, DeLand-Weldon and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood, DeLand-Weldon and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.

Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Waubonsee Community College (2), 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Baseball

Schlarman Academy at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Marshall at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

McDonald's All-American Game, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

McDonald's All-American Game, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

NIT Semifinals: Wisconsin vs. North Texas, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NIT Semifinals: Utah Valley vs. UAB, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Softball

Indiana at Purdue (2), Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

