TODAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Charleston, 4:30 p.m.
St, Thomas More at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Shiloh, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
South Putnam at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood, DeLand-Weldon and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Armstrong-Potomac, Oakwood, DeLand-Weldon and Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Waubonsee Community College (2), 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Schlarman Academy at St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
McDonald's All-American Game, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
McDonald's All-American Game, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NIT Semifinals: Wisconsin vs. North Texas, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NIT Semifinals: Utah Valley vs. UAB, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Indiana at Purdue (2), Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
