TODAY
Prep Baseball
Herscher at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Oakwood at Tuscola, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Prep Softball
Casey Round-Robin Tournament: Oakwood vs. TBD, 9 a.m.
Prairie Central at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Paris Round Robin: Westville vs. TBD, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Illinois Top Times Invitational
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Illinois Top Times Invitational
College Baseball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Macon Mayhem, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Blue Ridge at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Iroquois West, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Iroquois West, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225, FS1, noon
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, FS1, 3 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, TBS, 5 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, TBS, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: N.C. State vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.
NCAA Tournament: Connecticut vs. Indiana, ESPN, 1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. South Dakota, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Network, noon
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 2:10 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN, 11:55 a.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament, CBS, 1 p.m.
NCAA Tournament:, CBS, 3:45 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament:, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Golf
World Golf Championship: Match Play Semifinals, GOLF, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
World Golf Championship: Match Play Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Panama, FS1, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.