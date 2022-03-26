TODAY

Prep Baseball

Herscher at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Oakwood at Tuscola, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Prep Softball

Casey Round-Robin Tournament: Oakwood vs. TBD, 9 a.m.

Prairie Central at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Paris Round Robin: Westville vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville at Illinois Top Times Invitational

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Illinois Top Times Invitational

College Baseball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Macon Mayhem, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Lewis & Clark Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman at Paris, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Blue Ridge at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Danville at Peoria Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Iroquois West, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Iroquois West, Schlarman Academy, St. Anne and Westville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: XPEL 225, FS1, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pit Boss 250, FS1, 3 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Houston vs. Villanova, TBS, 5 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Duke, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: N.C. State vs. Notre Dame, ESPN, 10:30 a.m.

NCAA Tournament: Connecticut vs. Indiana, ESPN, 1 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Tennessee, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Michigan vs. South Dakota, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Golf

World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, third round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Network, noon

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights, ABC, 2:10 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula One: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, ESPN, 11:55 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament, CBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA Tournament:, CBS, 3:45 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament:, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Golf

World Golf Championship: Match Play Semifinals, GOLF, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, final round, GOLF, 1 p.m.

World Golf Championship: Match Play Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Panama, FS1, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

