THURSDAY
Prep Baseball
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Monticello at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Champaign St. Thomas More at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Urbana at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Salt Fork at Illinois Top Times Invitational
Seeger at Hoosier State Relays
Prep Girls Track
Salt Fork at Illinois Top Times Invitational
Seeger at Hoosier State Relays
College Baseball
John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Macon Mayhem, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas, CBS,6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Michigan, TBS, 6:15 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Houston, TBS, 8:45 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, first round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, first round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. St. Peter's, CBS, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. Providence, TBS, 6:15 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. North Carolina, CBS, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Iowa State, TBS, 8:45 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Ohio State, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Maryland, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Creighton, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
College Softball
Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, second round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.
World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, second round, GOLF, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Network, Noon
Exhibition: Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
