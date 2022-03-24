THURSDAY

Prep Baseball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Unity at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Prep Baseball

Champaign St. Thomas More at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Manteno, 4:30 p.m.

Salt Fork at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Urbana at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Salt Fork at Illinois Top Times Invitational

Seeger at Hoosier State Relays

Prep Girls Track

Salt Fork at Illinois Top Times Invitational

Seeger at Hoosier State Relays

College Baseball

John Wood Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Lincoln Land Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Macon Mayhem, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas, CBS,6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Villanova vs. Michigan, TBS, 6:15 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Texas Tech, CBS, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. Houston, TBS, 8:45 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, first round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, first round, GOLF, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Angels, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF 2022 World Cup Qualifier: United States vs. Mexico, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Purdue vs. St. Peter's, CBS, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Kansas vs. Providence, TBS, 6:15 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. North Carolina, CBS, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Iowa State, TBS, 8:45 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. North Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. Ohio State, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Maryland, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Iowa State vs. Creighton, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Corales Puntacana Championship, second round, GOLF, 9:30 a.m.

World Golf Championship: Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour: JTBC Classic, second round, GOLF, 8 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Network, Noon

Exhibition: Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

