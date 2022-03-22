TODAY
Prep Baseball
Paris at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Softball
Tri-County at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men’s College Basketball
NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, ESPN,6 p.m.
CBI Tournament: Northern Colorado vs UNCW, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier, ESPN, 8 p.m.
CBI Tournament: Middle Tennessee or Boston University vs. Ohio or ACU, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Chicago, noon
Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men’s College Basketball
NIT Tournament: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
NIT Tournament: Washington State at BYU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Golf
WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Oakland Athletics at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, TNT, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.