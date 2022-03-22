TODAY

Prep Baseball

Paris at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Hoopeston Area at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Danville Area Community College at Olney Central College, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Softball

Tri-County at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Paris, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at South Suburban College, doubleheader, 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

NIT Tournament: St. Bonaventure at Virginia, ESPN,6 p.m.

CBI Tournament: Northern Colorado vs UNCW, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NIT Tournament: Vanderbilt at Xavier, ESPN, 8 p.m.

CBI Tournament: Middle Tennessee or Boston University vs. Ohio or ACU, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Chicago, noon

Exhibition: Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s College Basketball

NIT Tournament: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NIT Tournament: Washington State at BYU, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Golf

WGC: Dell Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Oakland Athletics at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 3 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Anaheim Ducks, TNT, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

