TODAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Watseka at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Unity at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Paris at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Macomb (Mich.) vs. Chesapeake (Md.), 9 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Henry Ford (Mich) vs. ASU Mid-South (Ark.), 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Davidson-Davie (N.C.) vs. Florida Gateway, 1 pm.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Niagara County (N.Y.) vs. Central (Neb.), 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Danville Area Community College vs. Johnson County (Kan.), 6:30 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Milwaukee Area Tech (Wis.) vs. Mott (Mich.), 8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
Danville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Danville at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Fisher, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
College Baseball
Olney Central College at Danville Area Community College, 3 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Orange County (N.Y.) vs. Scottsdale (Ariz), 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Iowa Lakes vs. Waubonsee (Ill.), 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 1 loser (Macomb or Chesapeake) vs. Game 3 loser (Davidson-Davie or Florida Gateway), 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 1 winner (Macomb or Chesapeake) vs. Game 3 winner (Davidson-Davie or Florida Gateway), 6 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 4 winner (Niagara or Central) vs. Game 6 winner (Milwaukee Area Tech or Mott), 8 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at Port Huron, Mich.: Danville Area Community College vs. Harcum College (Pa.), 1 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Illinois Central College (2), 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Macomb (Mich.) vs. Chesapeake (Md.), WDAN-AM 1490, 9 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Henry Ford (Mich) vs. ASU Mid-South (Ark.), WDAN-AM 1490, 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Davidson-Davie (N.C.) vs. Florida Gateway, WDAN-AM 1490, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Niagara County (N.Y.) vs. Central (Neb.), WDAN-AM 1490, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Danville Area Community College vs. Johnson County (Kan.), WDAN-AM 1490, 6:30 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Milwaukee Area Tech (Wis.) vs. Mott (Mich.), WDAN-AM 1490, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
National Hockey League
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Men's College Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Orange County (N.Y.) vs. Scottsdale (Ariz), WDAN-AM 1490, 11 a.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Iowa Lakes vs. Waubonsee (Ill.), WDAN-AM 1490, 1 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 1 loser (Macomb or Chesapeake) vs. Game 3 loser (Davidson-Davie or Florida Gateway), WDAN-AM 1490, 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 1 winner (Macomb or Chesapeake) vs. Game 3 winner (Davidson-Davie or Florida Gateway), WDAN-AM 1490, 6 p.m.
NJCAA Division II National Tournament at the Mary Miller Center: Game 4 winner (Niagara or Central) vs. Game 6 winner (Milwaukee Area Tech or Mott), WDAN-AM 1490, 8 p.m.
Golf
WGC Technologies Match Play, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics, Marquee Sports Network,3 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
