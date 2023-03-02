TODAY
Men's College Basketball
Michigan at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Northwestern or Rutgers, 8 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College vs. Albion College JV, 1 p.m.
Danville Area Community College vs. Florence-Darling Community College, 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Sectional at Fountain Central: North Vermillion vs. Fountain Central, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional at Delphi: Covington vs. Seeger or Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Oakwood at Charleston Indoor Invitational, 2 p.m.
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College at Myrtle Beach Tournament
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 1A semifinal: Okawville vs. Galena, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A semifinal: Christopher vs. St. Thomas More, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Byron vs. Chicago Noble/Butler, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A semifinal: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Breese Mater Dei, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4:15 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A third place game, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A third place game, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8:15 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Illinois State vs. Northern Iowa, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Indiana State vs. Evansville, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, FS1, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Missouri State vs. Illinois-Chicago, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 8:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Oakland Athletics at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 2 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine, NFL Network, 2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks, Bally Sports Midwest, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Sectional at Delphi: Covington vs. Carroll, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Peoria High vs. LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Lincoln vs. Deerfield, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Arlington Heights Hersey vs. O'Fallon, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 2:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Geneva vs. Lisle Benet Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 4:15 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A third place game, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A third place game, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 8:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, FS1, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Bradley vs. Northern Iowa or Illinois State, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Maryland at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
DePaul at Connecticut, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State or UIC, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, Bally Sports Midwest, 8:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Michigan State or Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. Michigan or Penn State or Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin or Purdue, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Illinois or Northwestern or Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Phoenix Suns at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
NFL Combine, NFL Network, 2 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.