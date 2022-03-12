TODAY

Prep Boys Track

Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invitational, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 9 a.m.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Moraine Valley Community College, doubleheader, noon

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Salt Fork at Paris, 4:15 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Marshall at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 1A Championship: Liberty vs. Yorkville Christian, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A Championship: Nashville vs. Monticello, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Championship: Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Metamora, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5 p.m.

IHSA Class 4A Championship: Chicago Whitney Young vs. Glenbard West, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Semifinal: Indiana vs. Iowa, CBS, Noon

Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Purdue or Penn State, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Mountain West Tournament Championship: Colorado State or San Diego State vs. Boise State or Wyoming, CBS, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon

National Basketball Association

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Ruoff Mortgage 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Women's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Michigan at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.

National Hockey League

Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

