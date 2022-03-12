TODAY
Prep Boys Track
Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invitational, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Rantoul Invitational, 9 a.m.
Minor League Hockey
Vermilion County Bobcats at Huntsville Havoc, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Moraine Valley Community College, doubleheader, noon
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Salt Fork at Paris, 4:15 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Marshall at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Big 12 Indoor Invitational: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Championship: Liberty vs. Yorkville Christian, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Championship: Nashville vs. Monticello, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Championship: Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin vs. Metamora, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A Championship: Chicago Whitney Young vs. Glenbard West, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal: Indiana vs. Iowa, CBS, Noon
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Purdue or Penn State, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Mountain West Tournament Championship: Colorado State or San Diego State vs. Boise State or Wyoming, CBS, 5 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, GOLF, Noon
National Basketball Association
Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, Bally Sports Midwest, 11:30 a.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Ruoff Mortgage 500, FOX, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Women's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 7 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Michigan at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, 11 a.m.
National Hockey League
Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Sacramento Kings, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
