TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Frankfort Regional Championship: Fountain Central vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Danville, Salt Fork at Rantoul Invite, 9 a.m.

Seeger at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier, 9 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

Seeger at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier, 9 a.m.

Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invite, 11:30 a.m.

Men's College Basketball

Region 24 semifinals at Champaign: Danville Area Community College vs. Spoon River, 1 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Region 24 semifinals at Mattoon: Danville Area Community College vs. Parkland College, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Midwest JUCO Bash at Evansville, Ind.: Danville Area Community College vs. Jefferson College, 4 p.m.

Midwest JUCO Bash at Evansville, Ind.: Danville Area Community College vs. Wabash Valley College, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Men's College Basketball

Region 24 finals at Champaign: 2 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

Region 24 finals at Mattoon: 2 p.m.

College Softball

Moraine Valley Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Blue Ridge at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Softball

Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer

Decatur St. Teresa Tournament: Danville vs. Mattoon, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Big 12 Conference Indoor Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan University, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 1A Championship: Waterloo Gibault Catholic vs. Scales Mound, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A Championship: DePaul College Prep vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 a.m.

IHSA Class 3A Championship: Chicago Simeon vs. Metamora, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 4A Championship: Moline vs. Lisle Benet Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: Great Britain vs. United States, FOX, 8 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Ohio State vs. Purdue, CBS, Noon

Big Ten Tournament semifinal, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, NBC, noon

National Basketball Association

Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians, FX, 6 p.m.

San Antonio Brahamas at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Mexico, FS1, 9 p.m.

Men's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament Championship, CBS, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 6 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, Noon

Major League Baseball

Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon

Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Exhibition: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network,2 p.m.

National Hockey League

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.

XFL Football

Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Canada, FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA Basketball

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

