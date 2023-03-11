TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Frankfort Regional Championship: Fountain Central vs. Liberty Christian, 3 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville, Salt Fork at Rantoul Invite, 9 a.m.
Seeger at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier, 9 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Hoosier State Relays Qualifier, 9 a.m.
Danville and Salt Fork at Rantoul Invite, 11:30 a.m.
Men's College Basketball
Region 24 semifinals at Champaign: Danville Area Community College vs. Spoon River, 1 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Region 24 semifinals at Mattoon: Danville Area Community College vs. Parkland College, 4 p.m.
College Softball
Midwest JUCO Bash at Evansville, Ind.: Danville Area Community College vs. Jefferson College, 4 p.m.
Midwest JUCO Bash at Evansville, Ind.: Danville Area Community College vs. Wabash Valley College, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Region 24 finals at Champaign: 2 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Region 24 finals at Mattoon: 2 p.m.
College Softball
Moraine Valley Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Blue Ridge at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Oakwood at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Paris at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Soccer
Decatur St. Teresa Tournament: Danville vs. Mattoon, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Big 12 Conference Indoor Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois Wesleyan University, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSA Class 1A Championship: Waterloo Gibault Catholic vs. Scales Mound, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Championship: DePaul College Prep vs. Bloomington Central Catholic, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A Championship: Chicago Simeon vs. Metamora, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A Championship: Moline vs. Lisle Benet Academy, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: United Rentals 200, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
World Baseball Classic: Great Britain vs. United States, FOX, 8 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament semifinal: Ohio State vs. Purdue, CBS, Noon
Big Ten Tournament semifinal, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, NBC, noon
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Columbus Blue Jackets, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians, FX, 6 p.m.
San Antonio Brahamas at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: United Rentals Work United 500, FOX, 2:30 p.m.
Baseball
World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Mexico, FS1, 9 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament Championship, CBS, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Tournament Selection Show, CBS, 5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Selection Show, ESPN, 6 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Nebraska at Illinois, Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, NBC, Noon
Major League Baseball
Exhibition: Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, Noon
Exhibition: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Exhibition: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network,2 p.m.
National Hockey League
Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6 p.m.
XFL Football
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
Baseball
World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Canada, FS1, 9 p.m.
NBA Basketball
Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.