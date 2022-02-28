TODAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional: Fountain Central vs. Seeger, 6:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Danville Sectional: Champaign Centennial vs. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. College of Lake County, 10 a.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, 2 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Minor League Hockey

Vermilion County Bobcats at Quad-City Storm, 6:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prep Boys Basketball

IHSA Class 3A Danville Sectional: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Decatur MacArthur, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College vs. Schoolcraft Community College, noon, in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Danville Area Community College vs. Southeastern Community College-Whiteville, 3 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Women's College Basketball

Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Men’s College Basketball

Nebraska at Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Men’s College Basketball

Notre Dame at Florida State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana, Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Big Ten Women's Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Big Ten Women's Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: HSBC Women's World Championship, first round, GOLF, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

