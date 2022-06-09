TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Central Illinois Classic at Gruber Park in Tilton: Illinois Steel vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 10 a.m.

Parkland Travel Tournament at Gruber Park in Tilton: Canton Crushers vs. Danville Post 210 Speakers, 3 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Parkland Travel Tournament

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Rantoul Gameday Tourney

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 5:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Track

NCAA Championship: Day 2, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, noon

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

College Track

NCAA Championship: Day 3, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: RBC Canadian Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 4: Golden State at Boston Celtics, ABC, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

