TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Rantoul, doubleheader, 6 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Track

NCAA Championship: Day 1, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Finals, Game 3: Golden State at Boston Celtics, ABC, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Western Conference Finals, Game 5 (if necessary): Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you