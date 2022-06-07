TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Rantoul, doubleheader, 6 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Alton River Dragons at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 4: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Track
NCAA Championship: Day 1, ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Tampa Bay Rays, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 3: Golden State at Boston Celtics, ABC, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 5 (if necessary): Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.