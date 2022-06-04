TODAY
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. Tippecanoe County, Ind., 2 p.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. Shelby County, 8 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, semifinal: teams TBD, 10 a.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, semifinal: teams TBD, noon
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Bloomington Game Seven, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Toyota 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, USA, noon
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 3: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open: Junior Boys and Girls Singles Finals, TENNIS, 5 a.m.
French Open: Women's final, NBC, 8 a.m.
United States Football League
New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Indy Car: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, USA, noon
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: U.S. Women's Open, final round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 2: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, ABC, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3: New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Men's Soccer
International Friendly: United States vs. Uruguay, FOX, 4 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Women's Doubles Final, TENNIS, 4:30 a.m.
French Open, Men's Final, NBC, 9 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 5 p.m.
United States Football League
Michigan Panthers vs. Philadelphia Stars, FOX, 11 a.m.
MONDAY
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
