TODAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
FRIDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, second round, ESPN, 5 a.m.
FRIDAY
Cycling
Tour De France, Stage 1, USA, 8:30 a.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Third round, ESPN, 5 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.