TODAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

FRIDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

SATURDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, second round, ESPN, 5 a.m.

FRIDAY

Cycling

Tour De France, Stage 1, USA, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 5 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants, NBC Sports Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Third round, ESPN, 5 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video