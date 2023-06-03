TODAY
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind., 2 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, first semifinal: Danville Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers vs. TBD, 10 a.m.
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Shelby County, doubleheader, noon
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, second semifinal: Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD, noon
Frank Atwood Memorial Tournament at Gruber Park, championship: teams TBD, 2 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 6:18 p.m.
SUNDAY
Legion Baseball
Bloomington Game 7 Baseball Club at Danville Post 210 Speakers, doubleheader, 1 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Champaign City Kings at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Toyota 200, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147, FS1, 3:30 p.m.
College Softball
Women's College World Series: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma, ABC, 2 p.m.
Women's College World Series: Florida State vs. Washington, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, third round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, third round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, third round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, FS1, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 1: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights, TBS, TNT, truTV, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, third round, NBC, 11 a.m.
United States Football League
Houston Gamblers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, USA, 11 a.m.
Philadelphia Stars at Birmingham Stallions, NBC, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.
Indy Car: Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit, NBC, 2:30 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Enjoy Illinois 300, FS1, 2:30 p.m.
College Softball
Women's College World Series: Teams TBA, ABC, 2 p.m.
Women's College World Series: Teams TBA, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Memorial, final round, CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Principal Charity Classic, final round, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, final round, GOLF, 4 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, WDAN-AM 1490, Peacock, 10:30 a.m.
Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Finals, Game 2: Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets, ABC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
United States Football League
Memphis Showboats vs. New Jersey Generals, FOX, noon
Michigan Panthers vs. New Orleans Breakers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
College Softball
Women's College World Series: Teams TBA, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Women's College World Series: Teams TBA, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals at Texas Rangers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 2: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights, TBS, TNT, truTV, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, round of 16, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.