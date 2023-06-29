TODAY
Legion Baseball
Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Leo Brunner Invitational at East Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. Milan, 2:30 p.m.
Leo Brunner Invitational at East Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. East Moline, 5 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6;30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Legion Baseball
Gameday Tournament at Rantoul: Post 210 Junior Speakers vs. TBD
Leo Brunner Invitational at Moline: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
