TODAY

Prospect League Baseball

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon: Early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Marquee Sports Network, NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

