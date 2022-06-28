TODAY
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon, early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon: Early rounds, ESPN, 5 a.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Marquee Sports Network, NBA TV, 11 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.