TODAY
Legion Baseball
Parkland Showcase: Yard Goats vs. Post 210 Speakers, 10 a.m.
Parkland Showcase: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series Championship, Game 1: Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.
Soccer
CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs. Jamaica, FS1, 9 p.m.
United States Football League
Semifinal: Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400, NBC, 6 p.m.
College Baseball
College World Series Championship, Game 2: Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, noon
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 9 a.m.
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
United States Football League
Semifinal: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
College Baseball
College World Series Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary): Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
NHL Awards, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
