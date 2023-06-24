TODAY

Legion Baseball

Parkland Showcase: Yard Goats vs. Post 210 Speakers, 10 a.m.

Parkland Showcase: Post 210 Speakers vs. TBD

Prospect League Baseball

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Cape Catfish at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Prospect League Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Tennessee Lottery 200, USA, 2:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series Championship, Game 1: Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 3 p.m.

Soccer

CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs. Jamaica, FS1, 9 p.m.

United States Football League

Semifinal: Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers, NBC, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, NBA TV, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: Ally 400, NBC, 6 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series Championship, Game 2: Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, GOLF, noon

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, final round, NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, ESPN, 9 a.m.

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

United States Football League

Semifinal: New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions, FOX, 6 p.m.

MONDAY

College Baseball

College World Series Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary): Florida vs. LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels, NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL Awards, TNT, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video