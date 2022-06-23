TODAY
Tennis
McTagertt Memorial Tournament at Fountain Central
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Crawfordsville Wooden Bat Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Crawfordsville, Ind., 9 a.m.
Crawfordsville Wooden Bat Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Moberly, Mo., 2 p.m.
Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Peoria Tournament
Prospect League Baseball
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
McTagertt Memorial Tournament at Fountain Central
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, Peacock, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, Marquee Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, Peacock, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 7 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, ABC, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
