TODAY

Tennis

McTagertt Memorial Tournament at Fountain Central

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Crawfordsville Wooden Bat Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Crawfordsville, Ind., 9 a.m.

Crawfordsville Wooden Bat Tournament: Danville Post 210 Speakers vs. Moberly, Mo., 2 p.m.

Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers at Peoria Tournament

Prospect League Baseball

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

McTagertt Memorial Tournament at Fountain Central

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, first round, Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, Marquee Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

Champions Tour: U.S. Senior Open, second round, Peacock, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Apple+, 7 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche, ABC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video