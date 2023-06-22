TODAY

Legion Baseball

Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Legion Baseball

Parkland Showcase: West Central Elite vs. Post 210 Speakers, 12:30 p.m.

Parkland Showcase: Wow Factor vs. Post 210 Speakers, 3 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU (If Necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

