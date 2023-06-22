TODAY
Legion Baseball
Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Legion Baseball
Parkland Showcase: West Central Elite vs. Post 210 Speakers, 12:30 p.m.
Parkland Showcase: Wow Factor vs. Post 210 Speakers, 3 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
College World Series: Wake Forest vs. LSU (If Necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA Draft, ABC, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Rackley Roofing 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
LPGA Tour: KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, GOLF, 10 a.m.
PGA Tour: Travelers Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
