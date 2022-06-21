TODAY

Legion Baseball

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at West Virginia Miners, 5:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Baseball

Champaign at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, doubleheader, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

NHL Awards, ESPN, 6 p.m. 

WEDNESDAY

Major League Baseball

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

National Hockey League

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning, ABC, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

