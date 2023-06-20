TODAY
Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.
Paris at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No Local Sports Scheduled
THURSDAY
Legion Baseball
Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Baseball
College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: Tennessee vs. Wake Forest or LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Baseball
College World Series: Florida vs. TCU or Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.
College World Series: Wake Forest or LSU vs. Tennessee, Wake Forest or LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.
Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
