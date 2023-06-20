TODAY

Legion Baseball

Danville Post 210 Speakers at Crawfordsville, 5:30 p.m.

Paris at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

No Local Sports Scheduled

THURSDAY

Legion Baseball

Lafayette at Danville Post 210 Speakers, 5:30 p.m.

Rantoul at Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, 6 p.m.

Prospect League Baseball

Wabash Valley Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

College Baseball

College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Tennessee vs. Wake Forest or LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

College Baseball

College World Series: Florida vs. TCU or Oral Roberts, ESPN, 1 p.m.

College World Series: Wake Forest or LSU vs. Tennessee, Wake Forest or LSU, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 3 p.m.

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

